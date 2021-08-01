Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for man missing out of Harrisonburg

He could be driving a 2016 dark gray Jeep Patriot with VA plates: UND9050 displayed.
Courtesy VSP
Courtesy VSP(VSP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Senior Alert was issued Sunday on behalf of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

According to Virginia State Police, Rodney Dwight Turnboo, 79, was last seen on Sunday morning on East Rock Street in Harrisonburg. He stands at 5-feet-9 inches and weighs 247 pounds.

He has gray hair, hazel eyes and is possibly wearing tan shorts with a brown and black plaid shirt.

Turnbo could be driving a 2016 dark gray Jeep Patriot with VA plates: UND9050 displayed.

He suffers from a cognitive impairment, making his disappearance add the potential for harm to his health and safety.

Contact 504-434-2002 regarding the search.

