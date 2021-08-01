Showers exit and clouds decrease later today
More rain chances are in the forecast this week
- Rain and a few storms move through this morning
- Decreasing clouds this afternoon
- Cooler weather this week with more rain chances
SUNDAY
Showers and storms will linger in the morning, but mot everyone will see rain. Scattered showers will taper off later this morning with decreasing clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures look to be a little cooler with highs in the 70s and 80s.
MONDAY
Another front will help push rain to the South on Monday and we look to stay dry with highs in the 70s and 80s. This front will likely stall nearby setting us up for more rain chances and cooler air for the next few days.
TUESDAY - THURSDAY
After a pleasant, dry start to the week, we’ll look for more showers to arrive Tuesday. That front looks to stall near the region bringing cooler air and more rain chances for the first week of August. Enjoy the break from very hot and humid air while you can because it looks to return for next weekend.