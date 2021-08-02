City of Roanoke receives over $500,000 in grants to curb gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke has been awarded grant money that aims to make the community safer.

The Star City has received two separate grants to curb gun violence.

The first is the Youth and Gang Violence Community Assessment Program Grant, and the second is the Gun Violence Intervention Program Grant. Both funded by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, the money will be used to hire specialists who will specifically focus on reducing the amount of gun violence in the area. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea feels as though that specialization will be pivotal in providing more security to the community.

“We hope to bring in people who have experiences being involved in gangs and those kinds of things. We’ll have some new faces, and they will be full-time people devoted to curbing that and working in the gang violence prevention area.”

Mayor Lea says the grants together are in excess of $500,000.

