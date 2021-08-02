Advertisement

City of Roanoke receives over $500,000 in grants to curb gun violence

The city will be awarded over $500,000 in grant money.
The city will be awarded over $500,000 in grant money.(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke has been awarded grant money that aims to make the community safer.

The Star City has received two separate grants to curb gun violence.  

The first is the Youth and Gang Violence Community Assessment Program Grant, and the second is the Gun Violence Intervention Program Grant. Both funded by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, the money will be used to hire specialists who will specifically focus on reducing the amount of gun violence in the area.  Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea feels as though that specialization will be pivotal in providing more security to the community.

“We hope to bring in people who have experiences being involved in gangs and those kinds of things.  We’ll have some new faces, and they will be full-time people devoted to curbing that and working in the gang violence prevention area.”

Mayor Lea says the grants together are in excess of $500,000.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonzo Spinner mugshot
Victim identified, suspect arrested following homicide on Park Ave. in Lynchburg
Sandusky Park.
Woman shot in Lynchburg park; search on for shooters
Pam Palmer right before performing a dive at the Elk's Lodge pool in Roanoke.
Retired local teacher’s pool diving goes viral on TikTok
Rodney Tumboo, object of Virginia Senior Alert
Senior Alert issued for man missing out of Harrisonburg
In two days, Larry Linkous cleared out 3,000 of his personal historical artifacts.
NRV auctioneer sells 3,000 personal historical artifacts

Latest News

National Night Out is a community-building event happening all over the country on August 3rd.
Radford City Police Department gears up for National Night Out
Anne Durr gets ready to enjoy her birthday cake Sunday.
Lexington woman celebrates 100 years
Cadets work on a challenge at the SMC Cyber Fusion at VMI.
Virginia Military Institute hosts first SMC Cyber Fusion challenge
The health director says although COVID-19 cases have went up, hospitalizations and deaths are...
New River Health District reports a bump in COVID-19 cases
Rain chances return Tuesday with the most likely spot for steadier rain along the VA/NC border.
Monday, August 2 - Evening Forecast