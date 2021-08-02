Advertisement

Family displaced by Roanoke County fire

(WITN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A family of four is staying with relatives after being displaced by a house fire Sunday night.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 9:04 p.m. August 1 to the 6600 block of Old Mill Road, in the Back Creek area, for the report of a house fire. Crews from Station 11 found light smoke coming from the front door of the single-story home.

Fire crews say the fire was brought under control in about ten minutes, and the one person home at the time, and a dog, got out safely.

There is smoke damage throughout the main floor of the home. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen, and damage is estimated at $7,000.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonzo Spinner mugshot
Victim identified, suspect arrested following homicide on Park Ave. in Lynchburg
Sandusky Park.
Woman shot in Lynchburg park; search on for shooters
Pam Palmer right before performing a dive at the Elk's Lodge pool in Roanoke.
Retired local teacher’s pool diving goes viral on TikTok
Rodney Tumboo, object of Virginia Senior Alert
Senior Alert issued for man missing out of Harrisonburg
Tuesday and Thursday could be wettest days this week.
Cool and active weather returns this week

Latest News

Botetourt County Brothers Get Goats Ready for Fair
Botetourt County Brothers Get Goats Ready for Fair
Back-to-School COVID Protocols
Back-to-School COVID Protocols
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 2, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 2, 2021
Nancy Bell refers back to guidance from the VDH.
Back to School: COVID Protocols