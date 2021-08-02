Family displaced by Roanoke County fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A family of four is staying with relatives after being displaced by a house fire Sunday night.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 9:04 p.m. August 1 to the 6600 block of Old Mill Road, in the Back Creek area, for the report of a house fire. Crews from Station 11 found light smoke coming from the front door of the single-story home.

Fire crews say the fire was brought under control in about ten minutes, and the one person home at the time, and a dog, got out safely.

There is smoke damage throughout the main floor of the home. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen, and damage is estimated at $7,000.

