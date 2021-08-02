Gov. Justice | No plans to reinstate mask mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice does not have plans to reinstate the state’s mask mandate in response to the delta variant at this time, the governor said Monday during a press conference about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor did however encourage those over the age of 65 with risk factors, or those younger with risk factors, to wear a mask while at large gatherings.

“It’s your choice,” said Gov. Justice. “West Virginia, you are smart people and you’ve got good instincts and good common sense.”

Gov. Justice reported that two counties are now red on the state’s county alert system. Five are orange, 10 are gold and two are yellow. 18 counties are still coded green.

“You can see clearly that all of our green map is just flat gone away,” said Gov. Justice Monday.

Official announced Monday that cases of the delta variant have been reported in 29 West Virginia counties.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx)

“We don’t come to you screaming wolf, wolf, wolf, about everything that comes along, but when they (West Virginia’s medical experts) speak to you about the fact that we’re concerned, we should all in West Virginia have some level of concern of this delta variant,” the governor stated.

“We do know how to stop it and the way to stop it is just be vaccinate,” said Gov. Justice.

The governor also touched on the new vaccine booster study underway in West Virginia, saying the state is the first in the nation to collect such date.

FOR INFORMATION >>> Gov. Justice announces vaccine booster trial

Since the last update, data shows an increase of 665 additional COVID-19 cases in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 2, 2021, there have been 3,133,703 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 167,681 total cases and 2,949 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old male from Fayette County, a 78-year-old male from Lewis County, and a 78-year-old female from Logan County.

152 people have currently in the hospital fighting COVID-19 complications. 67 are in the ICU.

2,480 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state.

68 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 56 percent are now fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov. Today is the last day to register for the sweepstakes.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.