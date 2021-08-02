Grown Here at Home: Botetourt County brothers get goats ready for local fair

BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Ephraim and Lincoln Kellerman are getting their goats, George and Snoopy, ready for the Botetourt County Fair. A couple years ago the boys ended up attending a 4-H meeting by accident, but it actually ended up being a good thing.

“I barely knew goats existed before I got into 4-H, now I have a goat,” Lincoln said.

“I get to keep animals like this one, which is really fun. And being in 4-H I get to meet a lot of new people and 4-H has a lot of different clubs you can do,” Ephraim explained.

Last year, the fair was canceled, so this will be the first time the boys will be showing their goats and having them auctioned off.

“It’ll be a fun experience. I feel like I’m prepared,” Lincoln said.

“It’s really meant to be a celebration of local agriculture, as well as an opportunity for our 4-H and FFA youth to exhibit the project animals that they’ve worked so hard on throughout the year,” said Kate Lawrence, Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent in Botetourt County.

The Kellerman boys have put in a lot of work.

“You want to get them strong first. We walk them down the hill and then run back up and it gets their leg muscles nice and big,” Lincoln said.

The boys feed them a good diet that includes hay, because they say it helps them ruminate and digest their food. They’ve also been getting the goats used to being on a halter, so they’ll be adjusted when it’s show time.

“So a lot goes into this, but you get a lot out of it,” Lincoln said.

“It’s a fantastic program because we’re really growing a lot more than just goats. We’re growing kids, and that’s kind of the point,” Kate said.

The Botetourt County Fair is Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7, at the Buchanan Town Park on 550 Lowe Street. Admission is free. For a full list of events visit botetourtcountyfair.com.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.