Henry County Public Schools host new teacher orientation

As Henry County Public Schools are two weeks from the first day of school, new teachers are getting the instruction they need to make final preparations.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - After hosting new teacher orientation by way of a virtual conference in 2020, 50 new Henry County Public School teachers will be at Bassett High this week preparing for the school year.

“I’m talking with them about social emotional learning, and effective practice so they feel equipped to go into the classroom not just for regular instruction but for adopted pandemic instruction as well,” said Monica Hatchett, Director of Organizational Learning for Henry County Public Schools.

A majority of students will be returning to 5 day a week in person learning. Following the guidelines for 3 feet distancing and wearing a mask inside of the building.

“We don’t have distancing dots in the floors any more if you say those in our elementary schools last spring, those were taken up during our cleaning process this summer and we have elected not to put those back,” said Hatchett.

Like many other school districts in the state, the county will be offering the virtual academy option for the first time this year for middle and high school students.

“They were able to sign up for that when they registered for classes in the spring and we completely understand as some of them did well in that environment,” said Hatchett.

