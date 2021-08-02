Lexington woman celebrates 100 years

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - You may remember Anne Durr, who we told you was looking forward to getting birth cards for her hundredth birthday.

Sunday was the big day, and in addition to around a thousand cards, she got a parade from local fire and police departments, as well as a horse drawn carriage ride through town and, naturally, a yummy lunch with cake.

”She received well over a thousand cards,” said Mayflower Administrator Jaclyn Hostetter. “We lost count, and sometimes she sneaks and hides some of them, so we don’t actually know how many she got exactly, but it was well over a thousand. And lots of candy and chocolate. The staff has been well fed with chocolate because she likes to give it away.”

They say she had a great time with all the celebrations, and of course loves her birthday cards.

