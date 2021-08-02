Advertisement

Lynchburg, Roanoke police offer incentives as part of search for officers

(WTVG)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has begun a lateral transfer program as part of its search for officers to join its force.

The LPD is looking for experienced candidates, and is accepting applications for Virginia-certified officers who will receive 100% law enforcement officer credit for up to 15 years of service with a maximum starting salary of $51,604.80. Each certified officer receives a $5,000 signing bonus and salary/rank correlating to years of experience, according to police:

  • One year certified: Police Officer
  • Minimum of three years certified: POII
  • Minimum of five years certified: POIII

The LPD offers career opportunities including K-9, Tactical Unit, Crisis Negotiations Team, Intel Unit and extra pay through off-duty, according to the department.

Interested candidates should click here.

Roanoke Police are also looking for officers, with a new starting salary of $42,500. Salary jumps to $48,000 after a probationary period.

Apply here for Roanoke PD jobs.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonzo Spinner mugshot
Victim identified, suspect arrested following homicide on Park Ave. in Lynchburg
Sandusky Park.
Woman shot in Lynchburg park; search on for shooters
Pam Palmer right before performing a dive at the Elk's Lodge pool in Roanoke.
Retired local teacher’s pool diving goes viral on TikTok
Rodney Tumboo, object of Virginia Senior Alert
Senior Alert issued for man missing out of Harrisonburg
In two days, Larry Linkous cleared out 3,000 of his personal historical artifacts.
NRV auctioneer sells 3,000 personal historical artifacts

Latest News

The crash remains under investigation.
Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash in Wythe County
WDBJ7 Interview with Gubernatorial Candidate McAuliffe
WDBJ7 Interview with Gubernatorial Candidate McAuliffe
Monday Midday Forecast
COVID positivity rate in Virginia rises to 6% over last week