Lynchburg, Roanoke police offer incentives as part of search for officers

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has begun a lateral transfer program as part of its search for officers to join its force.

The LPD is looking for experienced candidates, and is accepting applications for Virginia-certified officers who will receive 100% law enforcement officer credit for up to 15 years of service with a maximum starting salary of $51,604.80. Each certified officer receives a $5,000 signing bonus and salary/rank correlating to years of experience, according to police:

One year certified: Police Officer

Minimum of three years certified: POII

Minimum of five years certified: POIII

The LPD offers career opportunities including K-9, Tactical Unit, Crisis Negotiations Team, Intel Unit and extra pay through off-duty, according to the department.

Roanoke Police are also looking for officers, with a new starting salary of $42,500. Salary jumps to $48,000 after a probationary period.

