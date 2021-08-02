Advertisement

New Fallon Park Elementary facility has dedication ceremony

The new Fallon Park Elementary building replaces a facility that was more than 40 years old.
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -At a dedication ceremony delayed a year because of COVID-19, the new Fallon Park Elementary School facility was introduced to the public.

The original school was in use for more than 40 years before the ground breaking for the new building took place in early 2018.  Construction for the project finished in the fall of 2020.  Officials say that one important focus for the new school building was to embrace inclusivity.

“At the forefront of every discussion, we were talking about how can our students access this?  How is this going to come across to the community?’  How can we pull the community in?  We’re trying to make all students feel welcomed here and safe in their new learning environment,” explains Fallon Park Elementary School principal, Nikki Mitchem.

Construction on the Local Impact for Tomorrow (LIFT) Clinic next to the school is expected to be completed in early 2022.
LIFT is a collaboration between Carilion Clinic, Delta Dental of Virginia, Freedom First Credit Union and Roanoke City Public Schools.

