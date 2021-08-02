Radford City Police Department gears up for National Night Out

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Police Department is one of many law enforcement agencies celebrating National Night Out.

National Night Out is a community-building event happening all over the country on August 3rd.

Officers say it is chance for the officers to engage, and to spread awareness about crime prevention.

Radford City Police Department says they’re hoping to make their night out another way to positively connect with the community.

“We have a fun side, we love helping our community, but we will also know our community. We want you to know us. So, if it is just like a little conversation in a relaxing atmosphere, playing games over a game of cornhole, then that is one built one bridge that we can build and continue to build,” said Sgt. Emily Hite an officer at the Radford City Police Department.

They will have yard games, food vendors-- like Mission BBQ and more at Bissett Park.

The Radford fire and police departments will also have their first ever tug-a-war match against each other.

The event is August 3 from 5:00p-8:00p. You can learn more by visiting their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.