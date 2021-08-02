Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport gets new executive director

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/ROA Release) - The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission has picked a veteran airport executive to be Roanoke’s new airport executive director.

Mike Stewart starts his new position in October. He is leaving his job as vice president and airport manager for Dulles International Airport, west of downtown Washington, DC.

“Mike is a leader who creates leaders and his desire for a hands-on position coupled with being a part of growth and emergence for our region made him an ideal fit for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport’s next chapter,” said Dale Guidry, chairperson for the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission.

Commissioner and search committee chair Cynthia Lawrence added, “Our part of Virginia is going through an exciting period of economic transformation. Mike’s experience and well-known leadership across the Commonwealth demonstrated to the Commission that he has the desired combination of knowledge and determination to open doors for growth, with the community’s help.”

Stewart is returning to Roanoke after 23 years outside the market, according to airport officials. His early career included five years as a station manager and supervisor for Piedmont Airlines.

“It feels like I am coming home,” said Stewart. “My family and I have always loved this area which holds special significance as the birthplace of two of our four children. I am looking forward to working with the Roanoke-Blacksburg community to build the strong partnerships and support we need to attract new air service and maximize the economic impact of the airport on the region. Future growth requires collaboration as we strengthen our position as the airport of choice for Southwest Virginia and demonstrate the advantages of flying ROA not only to airlines but to the community at large.”

Stewart’s predecessor resigned in January. He and the airport’s director of planning and engineering had been put on leave by the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission during an investigation into what the airport called a “procedural matter.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.