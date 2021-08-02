Advertisement

Roanoke City leaders discuss LGBTQ+ equity in schools

Roanoke City and school board leaders meet in their first of two joint sessions of the fiscal...
Roanoke City and school board leaders meet in their first of two joint sessions of the fiscal year(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders from Roanoke City Public Schools and the City of Roanoke met Monday morning for a joint meeting that touched on a heavily discussed topic in the Commonwealth.

During the meeting, city councilmember Joseph Cobb asked for an overview of the plans and practices for equity of LGBTQ+ students in the Roanoke City School system.  School Superintendent Verletta White praised the council’s commitment to inclusivity and said that the school system feels comfortable with the measures they’ve already taken to make students feel comfortable and respected.

“We already have an equity policy that is very inclusive,” she said.  “So there has been a lot of talk over whether or not we will adopt the VDOE’s policy.  However, we have an equity policy.  So, we have not presented a policy to the school board because we believe that out policy really is very strong.”

Councilmember Cobb added that he is optimistic about the ways that the policy is being implemented.

“I think the policy is important, I think the practice is also important, and that’s why I brought up the best practices,” he explained.  “I’m hearing good examples of how those best practices are being utilized.  Particularly making sure that all of our students have a safe environment to learn in.”

Cobb encourages parents to contact the school system if they believe the policy does not meet the needs of their child.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonzo Spinner mugshot
Victim identified, suspect arrested following homicide on Park Ave. in Lynchburg
Sandusky Park.
Woman shot in Lynchburg park; search on for shooters
Pam Palmer right before performing a dive at the Elk's Lodge pool in Roanoke.
Retired local teacher’s pool diving goes viral on TikTok
Rodney Tumboo, object of Virginia Senior Alert
Senior Alert issued for man missing out of Harrisonburg
In two days, Larry Linkous cleared out 3,000 of his personal historical artifacts.
NRV auctioneer sells 3,000 personal historical artifacts

Latest News

Cadets work on a challenge at the SMC Cyber Fusion at VMI.
Virginia Military Institute hosts first SMC Cyber Fusion challenge
The new Fallon Park Elementary building replaces a facility that was more than 40 years old.
New Fallon Park Elementary facility has dedication ceremony
Nancy Bell refers back to guidance from the VDH.
Back to School: COVID Protocols
Cave Spring HS Looks Back To 2000
Cave Spring HS Looks Back To 2000