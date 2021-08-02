Roanoke City leaders discuss LGBTQ+ equity in schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders from Roanoke City Public Schools and the City of Roanoke met Monday morning for a joint meeting that touched on a heavily discussed topic in the Commonwealth.

During the meeting, city councilmember Joseph Cobb asked for an overview of the plans and practices for equity of LGBTQ+ students in the Roanoke City School system. School Superintendent Verletta White praised the council’s commitment to inclusivity and said that the school system feels comfortable with the measures they’ve already taken to make students feel comfortable and respected.

“We already have an equity policy that is very inclusive,” she said. “So there has been a lot of talk over whether or not we will adopt the VDOE’s policy. However, we have an equity policy. So, we have not presented a policy to the school board because we believe that out policy really is very strong.”

Councilmember Cobb added that he is optimistic about the ways that the policy is being implemented.

“I think the policy is important, I think the practice is also important, and that’s why I brought up the best practices,” he explained. “I’m hearing good examples of how those best practices are being utilized. Particularly making sure that all of our students have a safe environment to learn in.”

Cobb encourages parents to contact the school system if they believe the policy does not meet the needs of their child.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.