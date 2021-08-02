Advertisement

Roanoke Libraries host diaper distrabution

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Public Libraries is launching a new program for parents who need help covering the cost of diapers.

The library system hosted a diaper distribution Monday and handed out free supplies to families.

The 200 diapers and pull-ups are a donation from the groups For All Baby Bums Roanoke and MIND Lab.

The library system plans to host more diaper distributions and hopes to see the program grow.

“We are really just trying to hone in that whole fact that the library is a community center and  we are here to serve families and to be a resource for them. Whether they are going through a time of need, or everything is going well we are that place where you can come and find resources that typically you can’t find in other places of the community,” Youth Services Manager Amber Lowery said.

Anyone interested in donating diapers can drop them off at any of the city’s library branches.

