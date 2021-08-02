Advertisement

Schools districts feel confident with staffing ahead of academic year

School districts work to fill a few vacant positions left ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.
School districts work to fill a few vacant positions left ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - School districts work to fill a few vacant positions left ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.

“We are feeling good about this school year we have been able to fill a number of vacancies,” Boutetourt County Public Schools Human Resources Director Julie Baker said.

Botetourt County Public Schools is welcoming 31 new staff members this academic year, but it still has room for more new hires.

“Filling those last few positions are the areas of most concern,” Baker said.

The district still needs a school counselor, a special education teacher, and a school nurse.

“I am confident that we will be able to fill those positions but if we are not able to we will look for a qualified substitute for the beginning of the year,” she said.

There is also a need in the district’s operations department. The district would like at least five more bus drivers to round out its roster.

“It is very comparable to where we were this time last year. And so we are always looking for additional qualified bus drivers and bus aides,” Baker said.

That’s the same for Franklin County Schools which needs about 10 more bus drivers to complete their routes.

Franklin County’s Human Resources Director said they are also in good shape for the first day but still have three teaching positions open right now.

Botetourt County said it has enough staff to fill any gaps before the first day rolls around and will find creative solutions to meet every student’s needs.

Anyone interested in applying for an open position can visit the Botetourt County Public Schools website.

