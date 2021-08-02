Advertisement

Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash in Wythe County

The crash remains under investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer driver from California was killed in Wythe County over the weekend after the truck hit a guardrail and overturned.

According to State Police, troopers responded to the crash Saturday afternoon around 2:42 on I-81 northbound, about a half mile south of Ready Mix Road.

Troopers say Willis M. Peters, Jr., 43, of San Bernardino, was driving a Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer north in the middle lane, and attempted to get into the left lane, hitting a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Tahoe ran off the left side of the road and into the median. Then the tractor-trailer also ran off the left side of the road, went through the median and hit the guardrail. Then it continued into the southbound lanes, swerved back into the guardrail and the median and then overturned, according to police.

Peters died at the scene. The driver of the Tahoe was uninjured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to VSP.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonzo Spinner mugshot
Victim identified, suspect arrested following homicide on Park Ave. in Lynchburg
Sandusky Park.
Woman shot in Lynchburg park; search on for shooters
Pam Palmer right before performing a dive at the Elk's Lodge pool in Roanoke.
Retired local teacher’s pool diving goes viral on TikTok
Rodney Tumboo, object of Virginia Senior Alert
Senior Alert issued for man missing out of Harrisonburg
In two days, Larry Linkous cleared out 3,000 of his personal historical artifacts.
NRV auctioneer sells 3,000 personal historical artifacts

Latest News

Part of Lynchburg's Main Street converted to two-way traffic Friday.
Two-way traffic returns to Lynchburg’s Main Street
Courtesy VDOT
Cleared: Vehicle fire causes delays in Roanoke Co. along 81S
Fatal crash on 460 in Bedford
One killed in Bedford crash that closed 460
Speed limit enforcement graphic
Virginia DMV launches survey to get public perception on speeding