Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash in Wythe County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer driver from California was killed in Wythe County over the weekend after the truck hit a guardrail and overturned.

According to State Police, troopers responded to the crash Saturday afternoon around 2:42 on I-81 northbound, about a half mile south of Ready Mix Road.

Troopers say Willis M. Peters, Jr., 43, of San Bernardino, was driving a Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer north in the middle lane, and attempted to get into the left lane, hitting a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Tahoe ran off the left side of the road and into the median. Then the tractor-trailer also ran off the left side of the road, went through the median and hit the guardrail. Then it continued into the southbound lanes, swerved back into the guardrail and the median and then overturned, according to police.

Peters died at the scene. The driver of the Tahoe was uninjured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to VSP.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.