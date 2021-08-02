Advertisement

Unsettled weather returns to the region

Sunny Monday, then daily chances of rain return
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Patchy fog early
  • Sunny and fair Monday with lower humidity
  • Cooler than average and rainy at times this week

MONDAY

With a northerly wind still in place, humidity will be in check to start out the week. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and warmth on Monday with highs into the upper 70s west to mid 80s east.

Mostly sunny today with highs in the 80s.
Mostly sunny today with highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY - FRIDAY

Our weather pattern will enter new territory for a decent stretch of this week. With a frontal boundary nearby, clouds will return and allow for highs in the 70s to low 80s through much of the week. In addition, our rain chances will go up beginning with likely showers on Tuesday, especially south of I-64. We’ll continue to see isolated to scattered rain chances through Saturday. A helpful weather pattern given the abnormally dry conditions currently in our area.

Comparison of rainfall amounts for the upcoming work week.
Comparison of rainfall amounts for the upcoming work week.

Enjoy the break from very hot and humid air while you can because it looks to return for next weekend.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures because the heat returns by the weekend.
Enjoy the cooler temperatures because the heat returns by the weekend.

