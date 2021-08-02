Unsettled weather returns to the region

Patchy fog early

Sunny and fair Monday with lower humidity

Cooler than average and rainy at times this week

MONDAY

With a northerly wind still in place, humidity will be in check to start out the week. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and warmth on Monday with highs into the upper 70s west to mid 80s east.

Mostly sunny today with highs in the 80s. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY - FRIDAY

Our weather pattern will enter new territory for a decent stretch of this week. With a frontal boundary nearby, clouds will return and allow for highs in the 70s to low 80s through much of the week. In addition, our rain chances will go up beginning with likely showers on Tuesday, especially south of I-64. We’ll continue to see isolated to scattered rain chances through Saturday. A helpful weather pattern given the abnormally dry conditions currently in our area.

Comparison of rainfall amounts for the upcoming work week. (WDBJ Weather)

Enjoy the break from very hot and humid air while you can because it looks to return for next weekend.