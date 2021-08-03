Advertisement

Amherst man arrested on child pornography charges

Philip Harris mugshot
Philip Harris mugshot(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for possession of child pornography.

Philip Harris, 34 of Amherst, is in custody.

July 30, investigators with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant on Plantation Court in Amherst County. Harris was arrested based on evidence collected during that search.

The search was based on information received from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Investigators have not provided more specifics about the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ
Boy taken to hospital after being shot at Roanoke home
Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach
Nancy Bell refers back to guidance from the VDH.
Back to School: COVID Protocols
The greatest chance of rain will be along the VA/NC border Tuesday.
Cloudy and cool as shower chances increase Tuesday morning
COVID positivity rate in Virginia rises to 6% over the last week

Latest News

Dr. Cynthia Morrow said last week that 97 percent of new COVID cases in the RCAHD were in...
WATCH: Health District leader addresses COVID-19 updates
Kindergarten Class Numbers Rising
Kindergarten Class Numbers Rising
Teachers across all of our hometowns are preparing materials as students head back to the...
Botetourt County elementary schools see more kindergartners this year
WDBJ
Boy dies after being shot in Roanoke home