Amherst man arrested on child pornography charges

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for possession of child pornography.

Philip Harris, 34 of Amherst, is in custody.

July 30, investigators with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant on Plantation Court in Amherst County. Harris was arrested based on evidence collected during that search.

The search was based on information received from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Investigators have not provided more specifics about the investigation.

