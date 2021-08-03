Area hometowns mark National Night Out

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - They had everything from food to a dunking tank at their National Night Out event.

At the end of Main Street, by the city pool, they had booths set up not only for the police and sheriff’s office, but for a range of other public services to help folks with forms and even get COVID vaccines. It all allows residents to interact in with officials without pressure.

”This is not only for the citizens to interact with law enforcement,” explained Lt. Juan Roldan of the Covington Police Department. “That’s the primary goal, but it also exposes the citizens to other resources that are available to them that they might not know in a everyday situation. There’ll be information handed out to them so they’ll know who to contact in a time of need.”

The party started at 5. There were also events at Clifton Forge’s Memorial Park and in Buena Vista at Camden Field.

