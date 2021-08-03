Attorney considers subpoenas in skill games lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - No date has been set for a lawsuit challenging Virginia’s ban on skill games, but pre-trial motions could soon include subpoenas for some Virginia officials.

So says Franklin County Senator Bill Stanley, who represents former NASCAR driver and truck stop owner Hermie Sadler in his company’s lawsuit against the Commonwealth.

“And I think the next thing your going to see is I’m going to issue subpoenas for depositions for some pretty significant people,” Stanley told WDBJ7 this week, “for why they chose to eliminate skill games, and on what rationale they did it, and maybe what bias they employed in doing it.”

Convenience stores, truck stops and other businesses across the state disabled the machines on July first, after the General Assembly prohibited the devices. There are at least two active lawsuits challenging the ban.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.