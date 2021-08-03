Botetourt County elementary schools see more Kindergartners this year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the weeks leading up to a new school year, the focus for teachers is on classroom preparations

For Kindergarten teachers at Colonial Elementary there are even more materials to prep than in previous years.

“Last year we had 63 Kindergartners among three classes, this year we have 88 Kindergartners so far. And so we added another classroom but we will have 22 in each classroom,” said Kindergarten teacher, Jamie West.

While numbers for the little ones can vary, West and fellow teacher Cynthia Ketron say more parents decided to hold their students back a year, as the number of COVID cases continued to grow each week last summer.

“And that’s understandable that some parents did want to hold their cuties back, just not knowing what the year would hold, but I think in Kindergarten, we’re used to that anyway,” said Ketron.

“We see young 5-year olds that have lots of independent skills, maybe they are reading somewhat or maybe they know how to write their names, ties their shoes, and then we have other young 5-years olds who are still developing in those skills. So it’s very individual based on your child,” said Karen Garlow, the supervisor of counseling for Roanoke County Public Schools.

According to Garlow, the enrollment numbers for Roanoke County Kindergarten classrooms fluctuate daily, but Garlow says there hasn’t been a dramatic increase.

“They see approximately the normal, same numbers, but who knows in next week or so when people start seeing buses running, and things on television, we may get an influx in enrollments.”

There’s no cut off day for school enrollments in either county, which means Colonial could see more than 88 Kindergartners, which is the highest numbher our of the seven elementary schools in Botetourt.

“We’ll have a few older Kindergartners, but ready to start. They may come from a little bit different knowledge base, but still ready to get going with the alphabet, numbers, all of that,” said West.

