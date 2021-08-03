Advertisement

Boy dies after being shot in Roanoke home

WDBJ
WDBJ(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A little boy has died after being shot at a Roanoke home Monday night, according to Roanoke Police.

The boy, under the age of ten, was taken to a hospital after the shooting in the 1600 block of Queen Ann Drive SE.

Roanoke Police say the boy was shot inside the house, and believe this is an isolated incident. An investigation is ongoing.

The name and specific age have not been released.

No one has been arrested.

