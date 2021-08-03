Advertisement

Carilion Children’s Tanglewood location nears completion

Construction nears completion on the new Carilion Children's outpatient facility.
Construction nears completion on the new Carilion Children's outpatient facility.
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction continues on a facility that will soon host outpatient care in Roanoke County.

Signs have been hung on the front of the soon-to-be Carilion Children’s Tanglewood location. The facility will serve as an outpatient practice for Carilion Children’s, in addition to other clinical services. Roanoke County Director of Economic Development Jill Loope said the project has progressed on schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic. She also said the health care facility is leasing up to 170,000 square feet of property space.

“It’s a pretty significant investment of Carilion into the community, and their pediatric services are going to be really contributing to the transformation of this corridor and the mall property,” Loope said.

She added the investment by Carilion has greatly helped the growth of the area.

“They’re going to be bringing up to 1,300 or more vehicles from patients per day to this corridor, which is helping to create the density that is now serving as a catalyst for other development on the property. This is really a transformational project that’s leading to other great news in the corridor.”

According to a news release on Carilion’s website, the facility will open in early October.

