City of Roanoke helping tenants find rental assistance

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Eviction moratorium officially expired yesterday.

City officials say there is more urgency now for tenants who need help to apply for government assistance.

Virginia’s Rent Relief program is the main resource for those in danger of being evicted.

The city of Roanoke launched a website this month compiling all relief programs in one place.

The site has a screening tool to show people which programs folks are qualified for, and match them with the best one

“We’re trying to be proactive and make sure we keep folks housed or in their apartment, in their housing unit when we can so we just want to get the word out that these resources are available and hopefully we can avoid a spike in homelessness,” says Matt Crookshank, who tells WDBJ7 there had not been an increase in homelessness, but many don’t know what the next few months may bring.

In the last week, over 80 people have applied for the commonwealth’s Rent Relief Program through the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley.

If you are in need of rent relief or want to check your eligibility for other city programs, click here.

People already in need of a place to stay, for themselves and family members, can all Roanoke’s intake program hotline at 540-853-1163.

