Cooler today with a few passing showers

Temperatures warm by the weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Cloudy and cool with a few showers today
  • Cooler than average temperatures through Thursday
  • Another chances of showers returning Thursday

TUESDAY

An area of low pressure riding along a stalled front will be the focus for clouds and a few rain showers today, mainly along the Virginia/North Carolina border south during the first half of the day. Precipitation amounts will be rather light as the steadiest rain looks to stay to our south. There will be some areas that do not receive any rain at all. We could all use a good soaking rain, but it looks like a lot of this moisture will stay down in the Carolinas and eastern Virginia.

Clouds will also keep temperatures on the cooler side with highs only in the low/mid 70s.

It looks like most of the steadier rain stays south of our area.
After a hotter than average July, our weather pattern will enter new territory for a decent stretch of this week. A nearby front will keep a slight chance of showers around. However, we do NOT expect any widespread rain events this week. This means many of us will need to continue watering the lawns and gardens.

The highest rainfall amounts will fall in eastern North Carolina.
Temperatures return to the low 80s by midweek and even upper 80s by the weekend.

Temperatures return to the 90s by the second part of the weekend.
