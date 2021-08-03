July warmer and drier than normal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ)

If you thought July was a hot month, you weren’t alone. July 2021 in Roanoke was hotter and drier than normal.

The average temperature of 78.6°F at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport was 0.9° above normal, and the 3.01 inches of precipitation for the month was 70% of the normal amount of rain.

LOCATION JULY RAINFALL NORMAL DEPARTURE ROANOKE 3.01″ 4.28″ -1.27″ LYNCHBURG 2.47″ 4.19″ -1.75 DANVILLE 4.69″ 4.88″ -0.19 BLACKSBURG 6.49″ 4.21″ +2.28

According to weather data from the National Weather Service tabulated by Climate Central, Julys in Roanoke are getting hotter, leading to a change of 3.1°F since 1970.

Roanoke also had more extremely hot (>90°F) days than typical. In fact, 17 out of 31 days were at/above 90° in the Star City.

In their recent Climate Matters bulletin, climate scientists describe an increase in extreme heat is expected to lead to increasing economic and social inequalities, and elevated risk to communities of color, seniors, and people who work outdoors.

*Data from SC-ACIS and normal is defined relative to the 1991-2020 NCEI climate normals.

