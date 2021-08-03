LewisGale Medical Center unveils new robot to detect lung cancer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This morning, LewisGale Medical Center unveiled game-changing technology to help find and treat lung cancer.

The Monarch Robotic Bronchoscope provides a continuous, direct vision for doctors performing procedures like lung biopsies to detect lung cancer.

Officials say this innovative technology is the level of navigation, easier for medical professionals to use, allowing them to make a quicker and more accurate diagnosis for their patients.

The Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale is the first and currently the only hospital in Virginia with this new technology.

“Once the nodules have been located, we can go out to the nodule with the Bronchoscope with the robotics system then we can lock the Bronchoscope in place, then I have both hands available to do biopsies or whatever we need to do,” says Pulmonary Critical Care Physician Dr. Nelson Greene.

The robot can successfully reach all 18 segments of the lung with lower complication rates.

Officials say it has already successfully been used on 59 patients.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.