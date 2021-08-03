Library hosts “Battle of the Bots”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Today, kids were able to combine reading and robotics at Roanoke’s South County Library.

The branch hosted the Battle of the Bots, a a fierce competition where kids create designs on remote-controlled cars and battle their peers in the ring for prizes

Then the models face off in a ring trying to pop each other’s balloons.

Library staff say this is part of many programs they have focused on STEM learning.

“It uses design thinking and the kids have had a lot of fun, we’ve done this program all over this system of the past couple weeks and this is the final run,” says Michael Hibben, the branch manager at the South County Library.

The library will have more technology programs coming up in the fall, like coding classes

f you’re interested in learning more about the programs, or registering your child, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.