Lord Botetourt Looks to Re-load Following State Runner-Up Finish

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers who are fresh off a runner up finish in the Class 3 ranks back in the spring. It’s the third state runner up for the Cavaliers under Coach Jamie Harless who isn’t necessarily focused on the end result.

“I think every time that we have been and after the game has been over with, everybody gets to a certain point where they say, ‘what went wrong.’ here with that,” said Harless. “If we ever get back, we get back. If we don’t, we don’t. I’ve never made it a point to talk about state championships. My thing is, I want the kids to play as best as they possibly can, and I want them to become somebody. And that’s all I care about.”

Botetourt has a beefed up schedule this fall, adding games with EC Glass, Appomattox, and Riverheads. The Cavaliers’ strength will again lie up front on both lines. But ideally, they’ll be able to achieve some balance.

