Advertisement

Lynchburg Police Department creates new program to attract experienced officers to police force

A Virginia certified officer could get a salary of about $51,600 if they transfer into the...
A Virginia certified officer could get a salary of about $51,600 if they transfer into the Lynchburg Police Department with enough experience.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A weekend shooting along Park Avenue put the hill city up to eight homicides on the year.

As frustrations and officer shortages mount, the Lynchburg Police Department is doing something new to attract experience and help stop violence.

A new lateral transfer program wants experienced officers to come to LPD.

“Having those officers who do have that real-world experience of working in a law enforcement capacity in another jurisdiction, that can provide excellent boots on the ground for us as we look to address some of the staffing challenges that we have,” said Carrie Dungan, Lynchburg Police Department community relations coordinator.

The program offers Virginia certified officers salaries of up to $51,604 if they come to the department.

With over 20 officer positions to fill, LPD says continued loss would mean less engagement with residents.

“As our staffing levels decrease, the ability for us to do proactive patrols and for us to do that community policing where we go out and engage with our residents, that diminishes...as our staffing levels increase, that gives us the ability to do some more proactive patrol as well as some additional community policing,” said Dungan.

They also continue to offer a $5,000 sign-on bonus to sweeten the deal.

That bonus and this program will remain in place indefinitely.

“We don’t really have a timeline [the bonus and the lateral transfer program]. We’re hoping that this can address some of the current staffing challenges that we have...and we want to do everything that we can to make sure our community is as safe as it can be,” said Dungan.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfonzo Spinner mugshot
Victim identified, suspect arrested following homicide on Park Ave. in Lynchburg
WDBJ
Boy taken to hospital after being shot at Roanoke home
Sandusky Park.
Woman shot in Lynchburg park; search on for shooters
Pam Palmer right before performing a dive at the Elk's Lodge pool in Roanoke.
Retired local teacher’s pool diving goes viral on TikTok
Nancy Bell refers back to guidance from the VDH.
Back to School: COVID Protocols

Latest News

A family participates in move-in day at the University of Lynchburg Monday.
University of Lynchburg welcomes first-time students to campus
Fallon Park Elementary School Dedicated
Fallon Park Elementary School Dedicated
Queen Ann Dr. SE On Scene Update
Queen Ann Dr. SE On Scene Update
Lynchburg City Schools
Lynchburg City Schools to discuss mask guidelines at Tuesday meeting