Lynchburg Police Department creates new program to attract experienced officers to police force

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A weekend shooting along Park Avenue put the hill city up to eight homicides on the year.

As frustrations and officer shortages mount, the Lynchburg Police Department is doing something new to attract experience and help stop violence.

A new lateral transfer program wants experienced officers to come to LPD.

“Having those officers who do have that real-world experience of working in a law enforcement capacity in another jurisdiction, that can provide excellent boots on the ground for us as we look to address some of the staffing challenges that we have,” said Carrie Dungan, Lynchburg Police Department community relations coordinator.

The program offers Virginia certified officers salaries of up to $51,604 if they come to the department.

With over 20 officer positions to fill, LPD says continued loss would mean less engagement with residents.

“As our staffing levels decrease, the ability for us to do proactive patrols and for us to do that community policing where we go out and engage with our residents, that diminishes...as our staffing levels increase, that gives us the ability to do some more proactive patrol as well as some additional community policing,” said Dungan.

They also continue to offer a $5,000 sign-on bonus to sweeten the deal.

That bonus and this program will remain in place indefinitely.

“We don’t really have a timeline [the bonus and the lateral transfer program]. We’re hoping that this can address some of the current staffing challenges that we have...and we want to do everything that we can to make sure our community is as safe as it can be,” said Dungan.

