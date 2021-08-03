Advertisement

Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Innocence Project says officials wrongfully arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by another person.

It says they locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take powerful medication and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free.

Attorneys representing Joshua Spriestersbach say he somehow got confused for a man named Thomas Castleberry, who was wanted over allegedly violating probation on a drug case.

In a petition asking the judge to set the record straight, the Hawaii Innocence Project says no one believed Spriestersbach, not even his public defenders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy gofundme webpage
Boy shot dead in Roanoke home identified
WDBJ
Boy taken to hospital after being shot at Roanoke home
Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Officer Gunther Hashida served on the emergency response team within the Metropolitan Police...
2 more officers who responded to Capitol attack die by suicide

Latest News

An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing mounting pressure to resign after a New York Attorney...
Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after AG report
Vehicles turn onto Queen Kaahumanu Highway from an emergency access route opened after...
Huge California fire grows as heat spikes again across state
Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
Virginia lawmakers returned for day two of a special session that will allocate more than $4...
Special session carries political implications