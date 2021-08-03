Radford City Public Schools extends mask policy survey

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools is leaving its fall mask policy up to the community.

The school district recently extended their mask policy survey, ahead of the next school board meeting.

School leaders say the information they’re receiving is crucial for the upcoming school year.

“The feedback we wanted to see how our community felt about not only masks but mitigation strategies we like to take we’d like to really-- we’re so small, that in such a prideful community that we really like to have our whole school community involved in a lot of the decision making,” said Robert Graham Radford City Public School’s superintendent.

Leaders say as of August 3rd, survey results show about 55% of the school community would like masks to be optional.

“The optional selection for mask, and that about -- we’ll see about 25% would like them required and about 25% would like the, the folks that have that have been vaccinated to not have to wear them,” said Graham.

“Although some survey results are still rolling in, and some are still divided on many mitigation strategies. The one thing that remains consistent, is that more than 90% of students will be returning to in person learning.”

Radford City Public School superintendent Robert Graham says after speaking with many other school and health leaders in the New River Valley, others are seeing similar feedback.

“We all want masks to be optional, I mean we really do but we also want our school communities to be safe and it’s our job to protect our students and staff. And if mask to protect and that is a recommendation that we’re getting from the CDC and the NRV Health Department. You know I think that we have to listen to them, but we also want to make sure that we’re listening to our community too,” said Graham.

Their first day is August 16 and will be a staggered start. Half of student will start the next day.

“I really worry about our children, our students and what they faced over the last 18 to 20 months. But our students are resilient, and our staff has been wonderful with this with this whole pandemic,” said Graham.

Graham says they hope to announce the decision August 11.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.