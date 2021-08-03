Roanoke Libraries accept back-to-school supplies, offer fine reductions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Public Libraries is collecting school supplies and helping folks pay off their late fees.

People can drop off school supplies at any of the library branches to help families prepare for the upcoming academic year.

The donations will be giving to the Roanoke Housing Authority for its Back-to-School Fair.

Every item donated will pay off part of any late fines people may have on their library account.

“We will take school supplies as little as pencils and as big book bags, whatever you want to give. For every item you donate, you get a dollar off fines from your library card. And we have found the community sometimes doesn’t even care about the fine forgiveness, more than just donating it back to families that are in need,” Roanoke Public Libraries Youth Services Manager Amber Lowery said.

Donations will be accepted until August 13.

People can get up to $10 of fine forgiveness per account.

