University of Lynchburg welcomes first-time students to campus

A family participates in move-in day at the University of Lynchburg Monday.
A family participates in move-in day at the University of Lynchburg Monday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg welcomed first-time students to campus Monday.

Students filtered into campus throughout the day with the fall semester set to begin soon.

The university is one of many in the nation that has required vaccinations for its students.

They say that has brought back hands-on move-in help.

“This year we’re back to normal hands-on move-in. No temperatures checks at the main entrance. Vaccines are required and I’d say over 95% of our students are vaccinated,” said Steve Bradney, assistant director of student engagement and campus recreation.

More students will move in throughout the week and weekend.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

