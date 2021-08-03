Virginia Mining Institute hosts the Mine Rescue Competition

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mining teams from all over the country are battling in out-- all in the name of safety.

The Virginia Mining Institute is hosting a three-day mine rescue competition in Blacksburg.

Twelve coal mining teams are competing in different rescue operations.

Each team will work their way through a simulated underground mine.

They must solve unsafe conditions and work their way through each disaster scenario safely.

“It’s important because it kind of brings to light some of the things that could happen in a mine shows you what some of the potential hazards are and it causes the team to work together-- you get 5, 6, 7 guys that talk about, you know how you would handle this situation how you would handle that you become comfortable with each other,” said Andy Sawyer with the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals & Energy.

The teams will also compete in a First Aid and a bench contest later this week.

Winners will be announced Thursday during an award ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.