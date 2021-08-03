Advertisement

WATCH: Redistricting Commission meets in Richmond

(KWTX)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This evening, the Virginia Redistricting Commission will meet in person in Richmond for a public hearing at 6 p.m.

You can watch the meeting on the Virginia Senate Live Session Video Stream.

You can find a schedule of upcoming meetings here.

You can watch previous livestream’s of the Commission’s meetings on its YouTube Channel.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ
Boy taken to hospital after being shot at Roanoke home
Courtesy gofundme webpage
Boy shot dead in Roanoke home identified
Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Officer Gunther Hashida served on the emergency response team within the Metropolitan Police...
2 more officers who responded to Capitol attack die by suicide

Latest News

Clifton Forge police prepare for the National Night Out at Memorial Park.
Area hometowns mark National Night Out
Josh Liu plays his violin for nearby cattle at Garth Newel Music Center.
Garth Newel Emerging Artist Fellow practices with a unique audience
Officials with LewisGale Medical Center say the machine provides continuous, direct vision for...
LewisGale Medical Center unveils new robot to detect lung cancer
Tue. August 3 - Evening Outlook
Tue. August 3 - Evening Outlook
Drs. Northam, Fauci and other state health leaders are expected to address ways in which...
WATCH: Governor Ralph Northam hosts webinar with Dr. Fauci for healthcare providers