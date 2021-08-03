WATCH: Redistricting Commission meets in Richmond
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This evening, the Virginia Redistricting Commission will meet in person in Richmond for a public hearing at 6 p.m.
You can watch the meeting on the Virginia Senate Live Session Video Stream.
You can find a schedule of upcoming meetings here.
You can watch previous livestream’s of the Commission’s meetings on its YouTube Channel.
