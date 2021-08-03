WATCH: Redistricting Commission meets in Richmond

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This evening, the Virginia Redistricting Commission will meet in person in Richmond for a public hearing at 6 p.m.

You can watch the meeting on the Virginia Senate Live Session Video Stream.

You can find a schedule of upcoming meetings here.

You can watch previous livestream’s of the Commission’s meetings on its YouTube Channel.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.