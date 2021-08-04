7@four: Winterfest coming to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Salem Parks and Recreation Department are gearing up for the 14th “Winterfest Beach Bash,” only this year, it is taking place in the summer.

COVID-19 restrictions forced the traditional January event to be postponed in 2021, but the “Band of Oz” returns to the Salem Civic Center Saturday, September 4.

Watch the video to see Ashley Durkin with Salem Parks and Rec talk about it.

This year’s Beach Bash will feature a 1920s Great Gatsby theme and attendees are invited to dress the part.

Tickets for the beach band’s appearance are on sale at the Salem Parks & Recreation Department, 620 Florida Street. Admission is $10 in advance and $12 at the door or you can purchase a table of eight for $80. Cash, check or credit card will be accepted between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or over the phone at 540-375-3057. There are no online sales for this event.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and proceeds from the event will benefit the Penguin Club’s Community Service projects.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.