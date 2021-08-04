All but two WDBJ7 Hometowns eligible for new CDC eviction protection

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday night, the CDC announced new protections covering most renters impacted by the COVID pandemic. This came just days after a nationwide eviction ban ran out.

“This is an integral protection for a lot of families who are facing eviction after the expiration of the last CDC moratorium on the 31st of July,” said Victoria Horrock, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville.

Unlike the previous, blanket ban, the new protection is only in place in counties that have ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ COVID transmission, according to the CDC. That’s about 80% of counties nationwide, which are home to 90% of the US population.

The eviction ban applies to all WDBJ7 Hometowns, except Giles and Rockbridge Counties.

“It’s not an automatic protection,” said Horrock. “But it does mean that folks who are facing eviction because they’ve either lost income or incurred extraordinary expenses over the last year and a half can be protected.”

To qualify, you also must have earned less than $99,000 last year, or expect to be under that mark this year, and you must fill out a CDC declaration form.

“There has to be a proactive step by the tenant, and that’s printing out the CDC declaration, making sure they meet those criteria, signing it, and they have to give a copy to their landlord. If there’s a court process going on, they also have to give a copy to the court,” explained Jeremy White, an attorney with the Virginia Legal Aid Society in Lynchburg.

The extended protections take effect immediately and run until October 3. They’re designed to allow relief money from the state to be distributed, said White.

“It’s a pause to allow some of those dollars to come through to landlords.”

If you need help with any of these steps, the Virginia Legal Aid Society and Legal Aid Justice Center encourage you to call them for assistance.

