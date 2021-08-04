Advertisement

Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office uses National Night Out to connect to community

The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office holds their own National Night Out event Tuesday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - A central Virginia police agency participated in National Night Out.

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office held their own event Tuesday evening at Appomattox Town Park.

They say they wanted to use the opportunity to connect with kids in the area as well as have people get to know them.

“We want people to know us not just as the police or the sheriff’s office or the cops. We want them to know, oh that’s Mr. Simpson or whoever so they can engage with us and know us on good days so on bad days they feel like they know who they’re dealing with,” said Donald Simpson, sheriff.

Simpson says he feels like the relationship between his office and the community is positive.

