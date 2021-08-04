Buena Vista Kenney’s to close after 50-plus years

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Daisy Shaver has been at Kenney’s restaurant in Buena Vista for a while.

“I come here in the early seventies,” She explained.

She’s got all the moves to make burgers down to a fine art, and she’s the one who makes the famous Kenney’s sauce.

“So you’re the keeper of the secrets?” she was asked.

“Right,” Shaver said, pointing to her head. “I’ve got it up here.”

But come Saturday, she’s stepping away from the griddle.

“I’m retiring, ‘cause I’m old,” she joked.

Kenney’s will be closing its doors.

“If someone had come to me a year ago, and said, ‘Steve, you’re going to lose your business because you cannot get no help,’ I’d have laughed at them,” said owner Steve Slagle.

He just can’t find anyone to staff the place.

“The business is good,” Slagle said. “We just cannot get any help.”

“I ain’t never seen it like this,” Shaver agreed.

So even as customers line up for lunch, and Daisy turns out burgers as fast as she can, the end is coming.

“Nobody wants to see it closed,” Slagle said. “And I don’t want it closed. If there was any way possible to keep it open, I would. I really would.”

In the meantime, he hopes someone will step up to buy the business and take it over, carrying on a local tradition that has faced flood, COVID, and hungry customers for over half a century.

“Hopefully something goes through,” he said. “Keep my fingers crossed. That’s all I can do.”

