Districts use COVID relief money to better schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the hardships of pandemic-era learning, local school districts, like Pulaski County, remain focused on how to improve the educational experience for roughly 4,000 students.

Last year, the superintendent and school board members approved using government-issued COVID-relief funding to get Chrome book laptops to students and increasing internet accessibility with community hotspots.

“Knowing that it could be changed to virtual for weeks at a time, based on what some of the schools’ data was, it was helpful for teachers to be able to plan, knowing how they could deliver instruction with the technology that was available, and helpful for parents to know that their student was going to have a way to communicate with teachers,” says school superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers.

Other money was spent on supplementing their food program to provide meals for students, and purchasing PPE.

“That was our first focus, is how do we provide the best instruction for students regardless if they’re in school or at home,” adds assistant superintendent Chris Stafford.

With students returning to school for full-time, in-person instruction this month, the focus is shifting to school facilities, like the high school gym.

Just this year, the governor loosened restrictions on what those COVID-relief dollars could be used for in school districts, allowing Pulaski County Public Schools to improve their air conditioning systems in gymnasiums and cafeterias across their buildings.

“It’s nothing short of historic, what we’re going to be able to do for our school buildings in the next several years,” says Stafford.

The newest round of stimulus for schools requires 20 percent to be set aside to combat learning loss, and board members say they’re developing virtual tutoring programs, STEM activities, and summer camps.

The superintendent says the district is well-staffed for now, and they want to do their best to keep it that way.

“We are looking at offering an incentive for teachers and staff who are vaccinated or who get vaccinated, and that is part of our application as well,” adds Dr. Siers.

