Advertisement

Football practice delayed in Alleghany County because of COVID cases

(WAFB)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All Alleghany High School football in-person practices and team activities have been suspended until August 14, 2021.

This is after Alleghany County Public Schools officials were informed of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes at Alleghany High School.

The decision, according to district officials, was made as a result of contact tracing practices, an abundance of caution and upon recommendation from the Virginia Department of Health.

It affects junior varsity and varsity football practices. The team will participate in virtual practice sessions as deemed appropriate by the coaching staff until “they can safely resume in-person practice sessions.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy gofundme webpage
Family releases name of boy shot to death in Roanoke
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
WDBJ
Boy taken to hospital after being shot at Roanoke home
Officer Gunther Hashida served on the emergency response team within the Metropolitan Police...
2 more officers who responded to Capitol attack die by suicide
Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Busch (18) heads into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Watkins Glen...
NASCAR to require masks in enclosed areas going forward
William Fleming returns 15 starters this season.
William Fleming Colonels Hope to Build on State Semifinal Appearance
Simone Biles, of the United States, dismounts from the balance beam during the artistic...
Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam
A Look At LB As A New Season Nears
A Look At LB As A New Season Nears