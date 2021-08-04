Football practice delayed in Alleghany County because of COVID cases

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All Alleghany High School football in-person practices and team activities have been suspended until August 14, 2021.

This is after Alleghany County Public Schools officials were informed of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes at Alleghany High School.

The decision, according to district officials, was made as a result of contact tracing practices, an abundance of caution and upon recommendation from the Virginia Department of Health.

It affects junior varsity and varsity football practices. The team will participate in virtual practice sessions as deemed appropriate by the coaching staff until “they can safely resume in-person practice sessions.”

