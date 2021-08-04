GO Fest moves to downtown Roanoke this October

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - GO Fest is set to head to downtown Roanoke this year, with event organizers aiming to bring activity to businesses affected by the pandemic.

According to Kait Pedigo, Events Manager for the Roanoke Outside Foundation, the multi-day event will span from Elmwood Park all the way to the City Market Building. Streets in between will be closed for vendors, stunt shows, activities, beer gardens, live music and other events.

“GO Fest has always been a community-driven event and our downtown businesses have suffered throughout this pandemic. We hope making this move will bring them a much-needed economic boost and involve them with the regional effort to brand Virginia’s Blue Ridge as an outdoor mecca,” Pedigo said in a press release.

The Anthem Go Outside Festival, or GO Fest, typically takes place at the River’s Edge Park. This year it the festival will be held from October 15 through 17, marking its 10th anniversary.

This year’s event will be a joint effort between the Roanoke Outside Foundation, City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department, and Downtown Roanoke Inc.

According to Pedigo, those new opportunities will include a special alcohol license that will let attendees buy wine and beer inside breweries and restaurants and then take them out into the street festival.

This year’s GO Fest will include biking, paddling, races, fishing, climbing, live music and gear shopping. The music lineup and more details will be shared in the coming weeks.

