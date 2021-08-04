Advertisement

Lexington FD sets up pet hydration station

By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Outside the Lexington Fire Department’s fire house on South Main Street, they’ve put up a pet hydration station.

It was built by the firefighters using designs they found online, and of course painted in dalmatian spots because of the dog’s long history with firefighters.

”Well, we do get quite a bit of traffic through here -- people walking their dogs and walking in the mornings and the afternoon,” Lt. Jarrod Hill explained. “And chief ran across the idea, and he saw it and asked if we could put it together, and this is how it turned out.”

Firefighters say they’ve already seen some happy pups using it, but have yet to hear a review.

