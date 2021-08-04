Advertisement

Limited rain chance through the weekend

Temperatures warm by Friday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Rain chances remain slim this week
  • Increasing sunshine expected
  • Gradually warming toward the weekend

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY - FRIDAY

A stalled front and low pressure system along the coast is keeping a cool air wedge in place over the next few days. This will mean cooler than average temperatures under partly sunny skies. Any organized rain will stay to our east along the coast. Should we see any showers, they would be more isolated and spotty. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s.

A mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible.
A mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible.(WDBJ Weather)
Temperatures start to soar with isolated thunderstorms.
Temperatures start to soar with isolated thunderstorms.(WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend outlook remains mostly dry with temperatures and humidity increasing to near normal. Highs slowly climb to the upper 80s to low 90s by Saturday. Along with the heat comes the humidity and only isolated shower/storm chance.

Confidence on where the showers/storms will develop is quite low, however, the mountains have a slightly better advantage of seeing any storms.

Temperatures return to the 90s by the second part of the weekend.
Temperatures return to the 90s by the second part of the weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

Most Read

Courtesy gofundme webpage
Boy shot dead in Roanoke home identified
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
WDBJ
Boy taken to hospital after being shot at Roanoke home
Officer Gunther Hashida served on the emergency response team within the Metropolitan Police...
2 more officers who responded to Capitol attack die by suicide
Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach

Latest News

A mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for a shower.
Wednesday August 4, Morning FastCast
It looks like most of the steadier rain stays south of our area.
Late-week warming trend with limited rain chance
Tue. August 3 - Evening Outlook
Tue. August 3 - Evening Outlook
Tuesday Midday Forecast