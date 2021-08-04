Limited rain chance through the weekend

Rain chances remain slim this week

Increasing sunshine expected

Gradually warming toward the weekend

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY - FRIDAY

A stalled front and low pressure system along the coast is keeping a cool air wedge in place over the next few days. This will mean cooler than average temperatures under partly sunny skies. Any organized rain will stay to our east along the coast. Should we see any showers, they would be more isolated and spotty. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s.

A mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible. (WDBJ Weather)

Temperatures start to soar with isolated thunderstorms. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend outlook remains mostly dry with temperatures and humidity increasing to near normal. Highs slowly climb to the upper 80s to low 90s by Saturday. Along with the heat comes the humidity and only isolated shower/storm chance.

Confidence on where the showers/storms will develop is quite low, however, the mountains have a slightly better advantage of seeing any storms.