Lynchburg City Schools to continue mask mandate into the school year

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City Schools Board voted 7-2 on Tuesday to continue its mask mandate into the school year.

All students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks.

Visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will also follow this protocol.

The superintendent, Dr. Crystal Edwards, was given the power to adjust the mask protocols as seen fit.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.