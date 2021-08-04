Martinsville Public Schools looks forward to in-person learning with new school year

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the beginning of the the school year in 2020, Martinsville school leaders were concerned about the virtual learning process. This year, they’re putting their focus in a different area.

“Now we are really really focused on safety, especially with the current spread of the virus,” said Dr. Zeb Talley, Martinsville Public Schools Superintendent.

Last year, students did not have the option to learn in person until late into the spring semester. Talley says the number shows students are eager to return.

“Out of 2,000 students, we have only had about 15 students approved for virtual, so a majority of our students will be back,” said Dr. Talley.

Schools hosted open house Tuesday night ahead of the start of school August 9.

“Let’s think also about the emotional and social learning piece, they missed their friends and they miss the leadership of their teachers and administrators,” said Talley.

However, Talley is hoping his staff will not let that excitement overshadow the reality that many of their students are still vulnerable to the virus.

“Less than 50 young people are vaccinated, so of course masking is going to be a requirement on school transportation and in the classroom.”

