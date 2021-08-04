Advertisement

Montgomery County Public Schools votes for universal masking at beginning of school year

(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is the first district in the New River Valley to vote for universal masking.

The announcement was made late Tuesday night.

MCPS will start with universal masking for students while indoors. Staff must wear masks when in the presence of students.

The first day of school is Aug. 12.

The school board will review local health data again at their meeting on Sept. 7.

