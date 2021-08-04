Advertisement

Moviegoers return to Grandin Theatre

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre is showing first-run movies again, and fans of Roanoke’s historic theater are returning to see films on the big screen.

The theater has been open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays since July 9.

And close to 2,500 people have turned out during what is normally a quiet time for the theater.

Ian Fortier is the Executive Director of the Grandin Theatre Foundation and says he is pleased with the response.

“We’ve been getting a lot of great feedback from our patrons about how excited they are to return, how it’s their first time to a movie theater in a year and a half, how they have been waiting diligently to get back into the Grandin, because it’s their favorite place to watch a movie,” Fortier told WDBJ7. “So we’ve gotten a lot of great community feedback, a lot of great positive feedback.”

COVID is still a concern, but Fortier said the theater’s staff continues to keep the focus on safety, with a range of COVID precautions in place.

