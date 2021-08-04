National Night Out builds relationships in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends, neighbors and local leaders created connections at National Night Out Tuesday.

The nationwide event happened throughout our hometowns including in Southeast Roanoke at Golden Park.

The Roanoke County Sheriff’s office grilled up hot dogs and other organizations hosted fun activities.

The goal of the event is to have local leaders and law enforcement officials come together and create connections with the community.

“Any time we can get those people here, on the ground with us in the neighborhood, and just interact with them, and have a conversation I think it just makes people feel more at home here in the neighborhood and in Roanoke in general,” Southeast Action Forum President Sunni Purviance said

There was a total of eight national night out events in Roanoke and countless others across the region.

